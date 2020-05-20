2018 3-star DB Jordan Rucker has entered the transfer portal after redshirting in 2018 and seeing action in 5 games in 2019 at #Purdue #BoilerUp @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @GoldandBlackcom https://t.co/vwh3OHofye

Purdue cornerback Jordan Rucker is in the transfer portal, per Rivals.com.

The 6-0, 195-pound sophomore played in five games as a reserve in 2019. The Denton, Texas, native redshirted in 2018. He struggled to carve a niche and didn't figure to play a big role in 2020. Rucker leaves Purdue having never made a tackle.



Rucker is the fourth cornerback to leave since the end of 2019, joining junior Kenneth Major, sophomore Tyler Hamilton and redshirt freshman Byron Perkins.

Sophomore Cory Trice and junior Geovonte Howard, a JC transfer who will arrive this summer, figure to be the starting corners in 2020. Howard was expected to enroll in the spring but had to delay his arrival as he tended to academic matters.



Other cornerbacks on the roster are junior Dedrick Mackey, fifth-year senior Simeon Smiley and redshirt freshman Nyles Beverly. True freshman Anthony Romphf, who arrived in the spring, projects as a corner but played quarterback in high school.

The Boilermakers currently have one cornerback committed in the Class of 2021: Brandon Calloway.



Counting Rucker, Purdue--coming off a 4-8 season (3-6 Big Ten)--now has what is believed to be 12 players in the transfer portal. Some already have found homes:

WR Jordan Bonner, RSFr.

G/DT Alex Criddle, Sr.

WR Noah Ellison, So.

CB Tyler Hamilton, So.

LB Cornel Jones, Jr. (Florida State)

DE Willie Lane, So.

CB Kenneth Major, Jr. (Middle Tennessee)

CB Byron Perkins, RSFr.

TE Darius Pittman, Jr. (Temple)

DL Giovanni Reviere. So. (Chattanooga)

LB Ja’Qurius Smith, RSFr.