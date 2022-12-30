It was announced in recent weeks that Drew Brees and PointsBet would end their relationship after Brees came back to Purdue in an interim assistant coach role for the Citrus Bowl against LSU.

That relationship has now impacted the sports betting world. Per ESPN, the state of New Jersey will not allow betting on the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. This is a result of "an individual associated with the Purdue Football team."

Brees is in violation of statute 5:12A-11 (f), which prohibits athletes, coaches, referees or directors of a sports governing body from having "any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by an operator." The notice came from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Friday evening.

The former NFL quarterback reportedly holds equity in the company, which would cause the violation. There has not been any information about Brees potentially stepping away from the team at this time.

This situation does not appear to have any impact on Purdue and the Citrus Bowl matchup either.