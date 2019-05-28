News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 15:44:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Report: Gavitt Games sending Purdue to Marquette, again

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Cvbtj6u5ngewe2u4b5em

More: Purdue 2019-20 roster | Prospectus

For the second time in three seasons, Purdue's Gavitt Games draw is sending it to Milwaukee.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein Tuesday, the annual Big Ten-vs.-Big East event's field is set and the Boilermakers will travel to Marquette, same as they did the season before last, when Purdue won 86-71 in 2017.

This would be a meeting between two very different teams. While Purdue is moving on after losing Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline, Marquette is smarting from the departure of star guard Markus Howard and the transfers of forwards Joey and Sam Hauser, who are headed to Michigan State and Virginia, respectively.

The Marquette trip would be Purdue's signature road game for the next season's out-of-conference schedule. Its other true non-conference road game will be to Ohio. The Boilermakers' Big Ten/ACC Challenge draw has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be a home game.

Purdue's non-conference schedule is otherwise highlighted by a home game vs. Texas, a Crossroads Classic meeting with Butler and the Emerald Coast Classic, with a field that also includes Florida State, Tennessee and VCU.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}