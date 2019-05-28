For the second time in three seasons, Purdue's Gavitt Games draw is sending it to Milwaukee.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein Tuesday, the annual Big Ten-vs.-Big East event's field is set and the Boilermakers will travel to Marquette, same as they did the season before last, when Purdue won 86-71 in 2017.

This would be a meeting between two very different teams. While Purdue is moving on after losing Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline, Marquette is smarting from the departure of star guard Markus Howard and the transfers of forwards Joey and Sam Hauser, who are headed to Michigan State and Virginia, respectively.

The Marquette trip would be Purdue's signature road game for the next season's out-of-conference schedule. Its other true non-conference road game will be to Ohio. The Boilermakers' Big Ten/ACC Challenge draw has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be a home game.

Purdue's non-conference schedule is otherwise highlighted by a home game vs. Texas, a Crossroads Classic meeting with Butler and the Emerald Coast Classic, with a field that also includes Florida State, Tennessee and VCU.