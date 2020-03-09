Justin Lovett headed to NFL
GoldandBlack.com has confirmed a published report that Purdue director of strength and conditioning is leaving for a position in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.
Lovett came to Purdue with Jeff Brohm in 2017 after working three years at Western Kentucky. Lovett previously worked in the NFL with the Broncos from 2009-11.
Welcome to Los Angeles, Justin Lovett!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 9, 2020
Meet our new head strength coach ⤵️
