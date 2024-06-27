Zach Edey won't be the only Boilermaker looking to make an impact in the NBA moving forward, as former Purdue guard Lance Jones inked a deal to play with the Indiana Pacers during the NBA Summer League next month, per the Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness.

Jones went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft upon its conclusion Thursday evening, but quickly earned himself an opportunity to continue his career at the next level. The former Boilermaker completed workouts with the Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic prior to the draft, but he opted to join Indiana.

The 6-foot-1 guard spent one season in West Lafayette after transferring in from Southern Illinois, becoming one of the most integral members of Purdue's run to the National Championship Game in April. Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while starting all 39 games for Matt Painter. He also led the Boilermakers in three pointers made, while shooting 35.7% from distance. Jones' pedigree on the defensive end could also be on display, as he came to Purdue following a pair of Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team nods.

Jones will look to earn himself a two-way contract, training camp invite or NBA deal this summer with the Pacers, who will play in the Las Vegas swing of the annual Summer League from July 12-22.