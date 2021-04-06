GoldandBlack - Report: Purdue assistant Steve Lutz departing for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Purdue assistant coach Steve Lutz is expected to be named the head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

His departure would come on the heels of fellow staffer Micah Shrewsberry becoming the head coach at Penn State and represent an overhaul of Matt Painter's Boilermaker staff, veteran assistant coach Brandon Brantley being the lone returnee.

Lutz, who came to Purdue from Creighton, would join Shrewsberry, Greg Gary (Mercer), Jack Owens (Miami-Ohio), Paul Lusk (Missouri State) and Cuonzo Martin (Missouri State) as those who've gotten head coaching jobs off Painter's staff.

In his four seasons at Purdue, Lutz oversaw the Boilermakers' defense and worked (along with Brantley) with its big men.

He'd been involved with a number of head coaching vacancies while at Purdue and ultimately landed one with some personal appeal, close to his native San Antonio.