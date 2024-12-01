Report: Purdue set to fire head coach Ryan Walters after two seasons

Walters had a rocky tenure with the Boilermakers, holding a 5-19 record in his first stint as a college football head coach. His .208 winning percentage is the worst all-time among Purdue head coaches with more than one year of experience, after passing Darrell Hazell's mark of .214, with the loss to Indiana. That mark is also worst in the Big Ten since the start of 2023.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski and Purdue made the move after the Boilermakers lost its 11th straight game, a 66-0 defeat at the hands of Indiana in the season finale.

The Ryan Walters era in West Lafayette is over. Purdue has fired Walters in just his second season at the helm, on the heels of a 1-11 season, per Pete Thamel.

Purdue's current 11-game losing streak matches the longest in program history, which came between 1906-1908. The 2024 season was also just the second one-win season since the team began playing 12-game seasons and the third time the Boilermakers have gone winless in Big Ten play.

Walters was hailed a defensive genius when he came to Purdue in December 2022 after a successful stint as defensive coordinator at Illinois, and looked to have the offense headed in the right direction after hiring offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to lead the Walters era.

Instead, Purdue transitioned from one of its most successful runs in recent program history under Jeff Brohm, who had led Purdue to the Big Ten Championship game the year prior before leaving for his alma mater Louisville, to one of the worst.

Along with 5-19 mark over the last two years, the Boilermakers wound up ranking dead last in the conference in scoring offense (XX points per game) and scoring defense (XX points per game allowed) this season. The latter mark is the worst in program history, surpassing the 38.2 points per game allowed by the 2016 Boilermakers.

Purdue will now begin its national coaching search and is the second Power 4 head coach position opening this cycle, following North Carolina's dismissal of Mack Brown. The next leader of the Boilermakers' football program will be the third in four seasons upon their hiring.

Purdue will also owe Walters and several assistant coaches north of $10 million for the remainder of their contracts signed in 2022. Walters' contract, obviously being the most valuable of those, goes until December 2027.