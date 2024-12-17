Report: Purdue set to hire USC's Josh Henson as offensive coordinator

Purdue football is set to hired USC offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Josh Henson as its new offensive coordinator, FootballScoop's John Brice reports. The hire marks the first public addition to Odom's brand new staff in West Lafayette, which is rounding into form during his second week as head coach.

Henson has been the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Trojans since Lincoln Riley took over the program in 2022, having much success in Southern California. In 2022 and 2023, USC ranked in the top five of scoring offenses in the country, surpassing 40+ points per game in both seasons.

While the Trojans saw a decrease in scoring this season, averaging 29.8 points per game, they had one of the top aerial attacks in the country. USC was 10th in the nation in passing yards per game, with 291.7 yards per game from Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava.

Odom and Henson now reunite in West Lafayette after having history together almost a decade ago. Henson was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Missouri from 2009-2015, coinciding with Odom being a defensive assistant and defensive coordinator for four of those years in Columbia.

Henson has been in the coaching ranks at the Power 5 level for 25 years, as the tight ends coach at Oklahoma State (1999-2004), tight ends coach at LSU (2005-2008), offensive line coach at Oklahoma State (2016-2018) and offensive line coach at Texas A&M (2019-2021), along with the aforementioned stops at USC and Missouri.

Odom now has a veteran coach with a track record of success to guide the offense into a new chapter of Purdue football.