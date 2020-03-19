Report: Purdue to meet West Virginia in NYC
According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Purdue will meet a familiar opponent next season, facing West Virginia in a neutral-site game in New York City.
Purdue played the Mountaineers four times in regular season meetings in recent years in addition to a pair of closed preseason scrimmages.
The Boilermakers will also be traveling to Boston for their preseason scrimmage vs Providence and are expected to be on the road for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, potentially another trip to the eastern seaboard.
Sources: West Virginia will play Purdue and Florida will face Penn State in an NYC based event on December 13th, 2020.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.