According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Purdue will meet a familiar opponent next season, facing West Virginia in a neutral-site game in New York City.

Purdue played the Mountaineers four times in regular season meetings in recent years in addition to a pair of closed preseason scrimmages.

The Boilermakers will also be traveling to Boston for their preseason scrimmage vs Providence and are expected to be on the road for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, potentially another trip to the eastern seaboard.