GoldandBlack - Report: Purdue to play Northwestern in Wrigley Field in 2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Purdue will play Northwestern in Wrigley Field in 2021.

Neither the Big Ten, nor Northwestern, nor Purdue announced the game being played in Wrigley Field during today's schedule release carried on BTN. For now, the game is slated to be played in Evanston on Nov. 20.

Northwestern was supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020 before the schedules changed due to the pandemic.

Northwestern played Illinois in Wrigley Field in 2010. The iconic Chicago Cubs venue was home to the Chicago Bears from 1921-70.

