GoldandBlack - Report: Purdue to play Northwestern in Wrigley Field in 2021

Report: Purdue to play Northwestern in Wrigley Field in 2021
According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Purdue will play Northwestern in Wrigley Field in 2021.
Neither the Big Ten, nor Northwestern, nor Purdue announced the game being played in Wrigley Field during today's schedule release carried on BTN. For now, the game is slated to be played in Evanston on Nov. 20.
Northwestern was supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020 before the schedules changed due to the pandemic.
Northwestern played Illinois in Wrigley Field in 2010. The iconic Chicago Cubs venue was home to the Chicago Bears from 1921-70.
Sources: #Northwestern’s 2021 home football game against #Purdue will be played at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Northwestern was supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley last year before the schedules changed. Full 2021 B1G schedules will be announced later today.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 5, 2021
