Report: Purdue will meet N.C. State in Brooklyn

After Purdue missed out on a trip to Brooklyn last year, the Boilermakers will get to the Barclays Center after all this season.

According to Jon Rothstein, Purdue will face N.C. State In Brooklyn Dec. 12, as part of an eight-team quadruple header.

It'll be one of two neutral-site events for Purdue out east, as the Boilermakers will be part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun also. Purdue will face North Carolina there, then either Villanova or Tennessee.

Purdue is awaiting its Big Ten/ACC draw also, making for a third ACC opponent on the 2021-2022 schedule. That game is expected to be a home game.