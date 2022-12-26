Purdue has its next quarterback. Only a few hours after former four-star recruit and freshman quarterback Brady Allen announced he would be transferring, Purdue has landed Texas transfer Hudson Card. Card is the first transfer commitment for the Boilermakers this cycle.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to break the news Monday afternoon via Twitter.

Card spent three seasons with Texas after being a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. During his time with the Longhorns, Card threw for 1,523 yards with 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Card also completed 65.5% of his 194 career passing attempts over parts of three seasons.

Card was a backup at Texas behind Sam Ehlinger as a true freshman, Casey Thompson as a redshirt freshman and Quinn Ewers this season before entering the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago.

In 2022, Card started three games in place of Quinn Ewers and played quite well. He finished those three starts with 741 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception, while completing nearly 70% of his pass attempts.

Card came out of high school as a dual-threat quarterback. For his career, the newest Boilermaker has 74 rushing yards (which also accounts for sacks), but had several runs of over 20 yards this season. Ryan Walters and Graham Harrell reportedly wanted a dual-threat quarterback in West Lafayette.

Purdue was reportedly "in the mix" last week along with Notre Dame, Illinois and Oregon State among the 20 teams that contacted Card.

The Texas transfer will presumably become the starting quarterback for Walters, Harrell and the Boilermakers. Purdue had Michael Alaimo and incoming freshman Ryan Browne as the only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season before Card's commitment.