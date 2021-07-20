Report: Winthrop AD Ken Halpin hired as Purdue deputy AD

Purdue will hire Winthrop athletic director Ken Halpin as deputy A.D, according to a report in the Rock Hill (S.C.) Herald.

Halpin has been A.D. at Winthrop since 2016. He replaces Jason Butikofer, who left to be Chief Operating Officer at Washington in April 2020 after three years at Purdue.

Prior to joining Winthrop, Halpin worked at Eastern Washington, where he served as Deputy Athletic Director.

Halpin earned a B.A. from Willamette University in 2005, where he played football and baseball. He earned a M.A. in sport administration from Gonzaga in 2008 and a Ph.D. in education from Washington State University in 2015.