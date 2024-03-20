As spring practice takes off for Purdue, the Boilermakers are also playing host to countless prospects over the next month. One of the largest groups will head for West Lafayette this Saturday as Reggie Wynns and Rising Stars Academy will bring just short of 40 prospects to campus.

"We created a training environment where we teach a skill set and mentoring and teaching life skills. So we use football to save kids' lives and get them acclimated playing ball and going to school despite what their situation at home is. We use football to get them out of that situation," Wynn told Boiler Upload about what Rising Stars sets out to accomplish.

Wynns has trained and coached the likes of Donavan Edwards, Devin Funchess, KJ Hamler, Chukwuma Okorafor, Josh Jones, former Boilermaker Jalen Graham, and around 3,000 other players that have played at the collegiate level since beginning work as a trainer in 1991.

Rising Stars has also gone on an annual Spring Break College Tour, which features 15 schools they will visit over a week, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern and Purdue. Boiler Upload takes a look at the list of visitors for Saturday in West Lafayette.