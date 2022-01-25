Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest movers in the 2022 Rivals250

The final update of the 2022 Rivals250 is out, and there are a lot of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the final Rivals250.



ANTONIO WILLIAMS: Moved up 146 spots

Unexpectedly, Williams was the star of the practices during Under Armour All-America Game week. The Clemson signee has great speed and is a technician when it comes to running routes. Williams has a smooth style that makes it really hard for defensive backs to anticipate his route. He also has reliable hands and put up more than 1,600 receiving yards and caught 15 touchdown passes as a senior.

*****

AIDEN GOBAIRA: Moved up 125 spots

Notre Dame is getting an explosive defensive lineman in Gobaira that plays with a ton of energy. He has a good understanding of proper hand technique and has gotten much stronger in the last year, which helped him become much more effective overall. Gobaira hadn't played against elite college prospects in the past but really performed well at the All-American Bowl and in the practices that week.

*****

JIHAAD CAMPBELL: Moved up 93 spots

One of the new five-stars, Campbell has shown a ton of development since transferring from New Jersey to IMG Academy. At the Under Armour All-America Game and practices, Campbell proved to be a serious pass rushing threat and did well playing against the run and while in coverage. The Alabama signee has the athleticism, size and aggressiveness to be able to contend with SEC offensive linemen. Look for Campbell to develop into an important piece of Alabama's defense down the road.

*****

LANDER BARTON: Moved up 93 spots

Barton was already well-thought of heading into the All-American Bowl but he really shined against some of the best players in the country. The linebacker, who is following in his brothers' footsteps by signing with Utah, is a physical and tough prospect with surprisingly good range. Barton has the potential to be a multi-year starter for the Utes and it showed while he was on the field in San Antonio.

*****

TREVION WILLIAMS: Moved up 86 spots

Listed as a defensive end, Williams has great size and quickness combination that most offensive linemen will have a hard time stopping. He does a nice job using his hands to disengage from offensive linemen and knows how to get into the backfield and create chaos. Look for Williams to get even bigger once he arrives at Mississippi State and possibly see time as a defensive tackle as well. That versatility should help him become a standout in the SEC.

*****

JORDAN HUDSON: Moved up 76 spots

Hudson really impressed at the Under Armour All-America Game and in the practices. He was a late arrival that week but really made up for his missed practices with some outstanding leaping catches down the field. The TCU signee has very good hands and made sure he caught the ball away from his body. Hudson's explosiveness out of his breaks allowed him to create plenty of separation from defensive backs, giving quarterbacks big windows to throw the ball.

*****

NETO UMEOZULU: Moved up 72 spots

Texas is getting plenty of reinforcements on the offensive line in this class and Umeozulu is one of the best of the bunch. The guard has very long arms and is stronger than most expected, which helped him keep defensive tackles at bay. Umeozulu has room to fill out his frame still and can be a real force on the inside of the offensive line if he consistently plays with leverage. He should turn into a major piece of Texas' offensive line if he keeps developing at the next level.

*****

AAMIL WAGNER: Moved up 72 spots

Wagner is a really exciting offensive line prospect because he is an outstanding athlete at the position and has excellent playing strength but is just 265 pounds. Physical development will be key for the Notre Dame signee but he has the potential to be a multi-year starter for the Fighting Irish if he can add the necessary mass to his frame. He thrives as a pass blocker already and the extra mass should take his run blocking skills to the next level.

*****

DERRICK MOORE: Moved up 70 spots

Michigan fans should be ecstatic about signing Moore, a former Oklahoma commit. He is a dominant run defender and can overpower offensive tackles when rushing. The defensive end also excels when playing inside at defensive tackle. His quickness can present real problems for offensive guards and that position versatility is a big asset for the Michigan coaching staff.

*****

NICHOLAS SINGLETON: Moved up 68 spots

Singleton is what college coaches are looking for in running back recruits right now and Penn State fans are hoping he can be the second coming of Saquon Barkley. At the All-American Bowl, Singleton showed off the speed and burst that helped him pile up more than 2,000 yards and 41 touchdowns this past season. His size along with his overall quickness, vision, physical running style and ability to make defenders miss in the open field should put him in the rotation at Penn State immediately.

*****

