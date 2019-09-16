Purdue had a multitude of prospects from the 2021 class on campus over the weekend for their marquee game against TCU.

One of those in attendance was Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson.

"I really enjoyed the visit," he said. "The atmosphere of the game was incredible and it definitely stood out the most."

"I got a chance to talk to Coach (Chris) Barclay , the running back coach. He was super cool and he seems like a great coach."

