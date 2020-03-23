More: Robbie Hummel's 3x3 career

This past week, Robbie Hummel was supposed to be in India, playing in a 3x3 event to qualify for this summer's 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

There was no trip to India, for obvious reasons.

And now, there may be no 2020 Summer Games, which were scheduled to begin July 24.

Monday, USA Today reported the likelihood of the Games being postponed, citing International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound suggesting they'd be pushed back to 2021, as the COVID-19 outbreak has wrought havoc all over the world. Canada and Australia had already pulled out of this summer's games.

That havoc has already affected Hummel's ambition to represent the United States in the first-ever 3x3 portion of the event. He was in Los Angeles for training, with another training stop In Pittsburgh planned before the trip to India.

"It was going to be a big couple of weeks for us," Hummel said.

"But after three days, it no longer was."

Instead, he remains in Los Angeles indefinitely.

Hummel isn't certain yet the Games will be pushed back a year. The IOC made no binding announcement, but USA Today reported that such decisions will be made over the next month or so. Rescheduling the Olympics is no small task.

But Monday, the former Purdue All-American spoke to the hypothetical.

Hummel's full-time job these days is that of broadcaster, a demanding, travel-heavy job unto itself.

"It's a bummer," Hummel said of the prospect of a postponement. "Just because this whole year, it's been the 6 a.m. alarm goes off, work out, train, shower, go to a phone call for a studio show or for a game you're doing. It was just a lot to do both. It really was. In a way, it's a little disappointing in that sense, because I was looking forward to next year just being normal. I guess I'll just have to re-evaluate it and see what comes. It is the Olympics and a once-in-a-lifetime type of deal, but it is disappointing, because of all the work you put in."

But again, it is the Olympics, and it is the logical stopping point to his playing career that Hummel has hoped for. It's important to Hummel personally, but important, he says, too, to all those Americans vying to get the U.S. qualified to do so, a "personal thing," he said.

Hummel does not yet know with certainty whether he'd be chosen for the U.S. Olympic team, but has good reason to believe his chances are strong. His résumé is second to none.

Playing in the Olympics is a big deal for Hummel, an opportunity he's been right on the verge of, but now one he'll have to keep waiting for. That may mean another year of the travel that's taken its toll on the 31-year-old.

"But it's not like it's anybody's fault," Hummel said. "It just is what it is, and you just have to deal with it. It's the Olympics, so I'll do it for one more year, I guess."