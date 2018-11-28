Rondale Moore highlights Purdue's All-Big Ten honors
Rondale Moore continues to add to the honors and accolades associated with his freshman season at Purdue.
Following being named the Big Ten Conference's best returner Tuesday, Moore was named the league's best freshman player and receiver Wednesday. Moore was also named to the first-team All-Big Ten team by both the media and league's coaches. Moore is the first Purdue player to be named first-team all-conference since 2013.
Moore finished the regular season as the league's leader in receptions (103), receiving yards (1164) and touchdowns (12).
Quarterback David Blough was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media. Despite not beginning the season as the starting quarterback, Blough finished the regular season second in the league in passing yards (3,521), second in touchdowns (25) and yards per attempt (9.3). Blough is the first Purdue quarterback to garner all-conference honors since Kyle Orton in 2004.
Sophomore tight end Brycen Hopkins was also named a third-team selection by the media after finishing the regular season with 32 receptions for 564 yards and two touchdowns. Both Blough and Hopkins were named honorable mention selections by the league coaches.
Four other Purdue offensive players garnered honorable mention selections: Center Kirk Barron (coaches and media), right tackle Matt McCann (coaches and media), D.J. Knox (coaches) and Isaac Zico (media).
