Rondale Moore continues to add to the honors and accolades associated with his freshman season at Purdue.

Following being named the Big Ten Conference's best returner Tuesday, Moore was named the league's best freshman player and receiver Wednesday. Moore was also named to the first-team All-Big Ten team by both the media and league's coaches. Moore is the first Purdue player to be named first-team all-conference since 2013.

Moore finished the regular season as the league's leader in receptions (103), receiving yards (1164) and touchdowns (12).