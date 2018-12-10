In a similar way to several media organizations, the Associated Press decided they couldn't have a 2018 All-America team without Rondale Moore.

The decision of Jeff Brohm and the Purdue coaching staff to use him on special teams in the return game has allowed organizations the opportunity to put the Boilermakers freshman receiver on various All-America teams. Moore was named a first-team All-America selection by AP Monday afternoon.

Moore, who won the Paul Hornung Award last week and was named Freshman of the Year by the Big Ten Conference the week before, was named to the Associated Press first-team unit as an all-purpose player. ESPN and Sports Illustrated also added Moore to its All-America teams in the all-purpose category.

Moore's All-America selection is Purdue's first since Ryan Kerrigan in 2010 and the first offensive player in school history named an All-American since Taylor Stubblefield in 2004.

While Alabama sophomore Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma junior Marquise "Hollywood" Brown have been named the wide receivers on the AP, ESPN and SI All-American teams, all of the organizations decided to include Moore as one of the nation's top players of the 2018 season.

Moore was left off the three-player finalist list of the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best wide receiver in college football in favor of Jeudy (the 2018 winner), Brown and Massachusetts senior Andy Isabella.

Moore finished the regular season as the leader of the Big Ten in receptions (103), receiving yards (1164) and touchdowns (12) on his way to being named the league's Freshman of the Year recipient, Receiver of the Year honor and a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection. However, while Moore also led the league in kickoff return yardage but was just eighth in yards per return.