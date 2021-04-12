Rondale Moore is on the clock. When will he be selected in the upcoming NFL draft?

The dynamic Purdue wideout hopes to sneak into the first round of this year’s draft, which will take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

Moore turned some heads at Purdue’s pro day last month, working out before 30 NFL teams, running a variety of drills under the watchful eye of 43 representatives from league teams.

"I think, for me, most importantly, it was about showing that I am healthy, I have the ability and capabilities to go outside and run routes," said Moore that day. "More importantly than the times or the vertical or whatever, I was just going out there and running routes.”