 Purdue University Boilermakers football | receivers | David Bell | Milton Wright | Rondale Moore | Amad Anderson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 20:21:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Moore will be missed, but Purdue still has cornucopia of skill at receiver

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
David Bell tied for the league lead in catches in 2019 with 86 that went for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.
David Bell tied for the league lead in catches in 2019 with 86 that went for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. (AP)

MORE: Rondale Moore opting out of 2020 season | GoldandBlack.com analysis: Rondale Moore's move to the NFL

Rondale Moore was a transcendent talent who can't be replaced by Purdue in 2020--or maybe ever. Still, the Boilermakers welcome back a treasure trove of talent at receiver this season.

Moore was a rare combination of quickness, speed, toughness and strength that could be deployed in a number of ways in the slot. Every time Moore touched the ball, he could score ... and often did. He was one of the deadliest weapons in the Big Ten.

Now, he's gone after making just 29 catches for 387 yards and two TDs in a 2019 season that he was limited to four games because of a hamstring injury. This after becoming the first Big Ten true freshman to earn consensus All-American honors, making 114 catches for 1,258 yards with 12 TDs in his debut season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}