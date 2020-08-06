Rondale Moore was a transcendent talent who can't be replaced by Purdue in 2020--or maybe ever. Still, the Boilermakers welcome back a treasure trove of talent at receiver this season.



Moore was a rare combination of quickness, speed, toughness and strength that could be deployed in a number of ways in the slot. Every time Moore touched the ball, he could score ... and often did. He was one of the deadliest weapons in the Big Ten.



Now, he's gone after making just 29 catches for 387 yards and two TDs in a 2019 season that he was limited to four games because of a hamstring injury. This after becoming the first Big Ten true freshman to earn consensus All-American honors, making 114 catches for 1,258 yards with 12 TDs in his debut season.