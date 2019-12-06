MORE: Mike Bobinski talks Ross-Ade future

Rohrman Field at Ross-Ade Stadium.

How does that sound? That’s the new monikor for the playing field at Ross-Ade Stadium, named after Bob Rohrman and the Rohrman family following a $15 million gift. The Board of Trustees approved the move at its meeting this morning.

Rohrman is an iconic Lafayette businessman who is donating the money to rename the playing surface at Purdue. The gift will help the athletic department fund its grand plans to renovate Ross-Ade Stadium. Total cost is expected to be $120 million--but the price tag could grow higher as estimates come in. The field will be dedicated at Purdue's 2020 home opener vs. Memphis on September 12.

"For us, it was important to have a first major statement of support and belief and confidence in what we are trying to get done," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski told GoldandBlack.com. "And that’s why this Rohrman family gesture is so important us. They heard our presentation, they listened to our vision, they responded to what we wanted to lay out and have happen in the years ahead and wanted to support that."

Bobinski says the university will try to raise all the money for the Ross-Ade renovation.

“We aren’t contemplating debt financing at this point in time," Bobinski said. "We have a fair about of debt already. We are making $14-plus million a year debt payments. As I look out, I think it will be irresponsible for me—I’m not gonna do this forever—to turn the reins over to whoever succeeds me ... I don’t want that persoin to have a ship that will have a hole in the bottom. We want to be smart about it, so that is why we are pushing hard to raise every dollar that this project will cost."

Work may not begin for two more years. And when it does, it could be done in phases.

"There might be a desire to be in the ground two years from now on Phase One," Bobinski said. "Then next year on Phase Two. That’s all TBD. But that’s not an inconceivable scenario ... There may be a need to phase the work we need to get done."

Rohrman is a Lafayette native who has made millions building an automobile empire that began in 1955 and spans two states and over 35 locations. He has been one of the Lafayette area’s top philanthropist, giving generous gifts to the likes of Lafayette Jeff High School—his alma mater—to build the Rohrman Performing Arts Center and to Central Catholic High Schooln to build a tennis complex. Now, he’s pledging money to help make Ross-Ade Stadium a better venue for future generations.

The big elements of the proposed Ross-Ade renovation:

1. South end zone structure. Purdue wants to construct some type of structure in the south end zone to house a number of different elements, from game-day team facilities, to new fan opportunities, to seating, to club opportunities and to other types of patios that the athletic department thinks will be important. Bobinski also wants to connect the concourse all the way around Ross-Ade so fans could make an uninterrupted loop around the stadium. And Bobinski has mentioned some major structural changes to the north end zone with the hopes of bringing seating closer to the field. The north end zone’s relative proximity to the Football Performance Complex makes it a possible area of major renovation.

2. Upper bowl. Everything above the vomitories is on steel decking. And that has maintenance issues, according to Bobinski. Purdue would like to consider the idea of constructing a cantilevered mezzanine second deck, which would then open up the concourse and allow for an open view from the concourse to the playing field which is how most modern facilities are being developed. The deck could go around the entire stadium—at least that’s the hope.

3. Updating the Ross-Ade Pavilion. Bobinski said the Shively and the Buchanan Clubs need updating and modernizing to attain a modern standard.

Now, Bobinski and company need to raise the money for the Ross-Ade renovation. And Rohrman’s gift is a big step in that direction.

Don’t be surprised if Purdue sells naming rights to other aspects of Ross-Ade Stadium as it continues to look for creative ways to raise funds for the renovation. For instance, the concourse could be sponsored. Perhaps the south end zone patio area, too.

It’s not uncommon for schools to sell the naming rights of their stadium or playing field to help generate funds. Within the Big Ten, there are several examples linked to commercial institutions:

Minnesota: TCF Bank Stadium

Maryland: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Rutgers: SHI Stadium

TCF Bank is contributing $35 million over 25 years in exchange for naming rights for a venue that was opened in 2009. Maryland entered a partnership for naming rights for its field in 2006, netting $20 million. This past summer, Rutgers signed a new naming rights agreement with New Jersey-based IT firm SHI International Corp. The stadium was then renamed SHI Stadium in what has been reported to be a seven-year deal starting at $1.25 million and increasing by $100,000 annually to $1.85 million in 2025-26.

There also have been name changes to honor a big gift from a benefactor. Northwestern is an example. For years, NU played in Dyche Stadium. But in 1997 following a renovation, it was renamed Ryan Field in honor of 1959 Northwestern graduate Patrick G. Ryan, founder of AON Corporation and long-time Chairman of the Northwestern Board of Trustees. Ryan also made numerous contributions to Northwestern, including the lead gift to the Campaign for Athletic Excellence, Northwestern's fundraising drive for athletic facilities.

Some other Power Five and Group of Five schools that have sold naming rights to commercial entities for football stadiums:

Syracuse: Carrier Dome

Texas Tech: Jones AT&T Stadium

UCF: Bright House Networks Stadium

Wake Forest: BB&T Field

The Big Ten has several basketball areas that have sold naming rights to businesses:

• Illinois: State Farm Center

• Maryland: Xfinity Center

• Nebraska: Pinnacle Bank Arena

• Ohio State: Value City Arena

Bottom line: Schools have to be creative when it comes to generating money for stadiums. And Purdue is on board.



“This is a special moment for Purdue Athletics, and we are profoundly grateful to the Rohrman family for its leadership and extraordinary generosity,” Bobinski said in a statement. “Bob Rohrman and the entire Rohrman family have visibly and positively impacted Lafayette-West Lafayette and all the communities they serve for the last half century, and this gift will have a similar effect on Purdue football for years to come. It is a transformative gift in support of our most ambitious and significant project.”