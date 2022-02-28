Ross-Ade Stadium Project's first phase should begin soon

Not long after the pandemic seemed to turn Purdue's hopes to renovate Ross-Ade Stadium into more theory than actuality, the project's already a go once again.

A.D. Mike Bobinski intends to present his proposal for the estimated $30-million first phase at April 7-8 Board of Trustees meeting.

"We'd like to get it in motion at the conclusion of the 2022 season, whatever it is we ultimately bring to the Board," Bobinski said. "We've obviously had some preliminary conversations with the board members and with President (Mitch) Daniels about what we're working toward so they won't be surprised when we show up and say, 'Here's what we'd like your authorization on.'"

It's yet to be formalized which elements of the stadium will be included in Phase 1, as Bobinski looks for improvements he hopes will benefit athletes, fans and the campus community at large.

But one apparent priority will be an access tunnel Purdue's football team could use as a direct portal from its locker room to the stadium, instead of having to cross the street through game-day crowds.

"I don't like the fact we walk through the crowd," Bobinski said. "It's just not a good setup. It's less than ideal."

The underground structure could also position Purdue to better showcase its state-of-the-art locker room and ultimately lay a foundation for future amenities, such as a recruiting-focused space, Bobinski said.

Another priority would be a nutrition center for all of Purdue's student-athletes to use. It would be located at the north end of the stadium, around the current location of the team store and right across the street from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex.

"That's something we're not in the game on, as lots of our peers are," Bobinski said. "It's time for us to attack that."

Another possible inclusion — money permitting — would be some amendment to South end zone seating, with the possibility of a section for students, as part of the broader transformation of that portion of the stadium, which may ultimately be closed off during future phases. When Purdue added its new video board in 2020, it was positioned with future renovations in mind.

The final look won't be completed as part of this first phase, but the tunnel, the nutrition center and perhaps some elements of the South end zone would seem like likelihoods.

"As we put the pieces together and put a pencil to the numbers, we'll see what fits in that first phase," Bobinski said.