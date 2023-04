Joe Tiller will always hold a special place in the heart of Purdue fans. Even though it has been 15 years since he last roamed the sidelines in West Lafayette and almost six since he passed away, he took Purdue's program to heights that are nearly unmatched in the last half century of Purdue football. A Big Ten championship, the 2001 Rose Bowl, and the tutelage of Drew Brees are just a few of the marks he left on the program, and now Ross-Ade Stadium will have something that bears his name.

This is a fitting, and long overdue, tribute to the man who completely transformed Purdue football after 12 straight losing seasons. Coach Tiller's 87-62 overall record in West Lafayette stands as the most wins for any coach in Purdue history, and he lead Purdue to 10 bowl games in his 12 seasons.

As with many things involving Purdue football, Brees had a role in this as well. Brees and his wife have committed matching dollars to those who support future enhancements to Ross-Ade Stadium by contributing to the Tiller Tunnel naming initiative on Purdue Day of Giving, which is Wednesday.

The tunnel is slated to be complete by Purdue's September 2nd home opener vs. Fresno State.