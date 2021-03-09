GoldandBlack - Rundown: Purdue's Postseason Big Ten honors

Trevion Williams was one of the Big Ten's top players this season. (USA Today Sports)

Purdue's surprising fourth-place finish in the Big Ten earned it a fair share of postseasonn All-Big Ten accolades on Tuesday afternoon. Here's a look at Purdue's honors.

TREVION WILLIAMS: FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Williams was one of the best players in the conference all season and despite his numbers dipping late In the season — during a five-game winning streak, no less — finished up averaging 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds In conference play. Williams was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, second-team by the media.

JADEN IVEY: ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

The breakout star of Purdue's season during the back half of the Big Ten season, Ivey moved into the starting five when Sasha Stefanovic was lost to COVID-19 and never left. He finished the season averaging 10.3 points in Big Ten play. During Purdue's five-game winning streak to conclude the regular season, Ivey averaged 15 points on 48-percent shooting.

ZACH EDEY: ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM