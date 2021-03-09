GoldandBlack - Rundown: Purdue's Postseason Big Ten honors

Rundown: Purdue's Postseason Big Ten honors
Purdue's surprising fourth-place finish in the Big Ten earned it a fair share of postseasonn All-Big Ten accolades on Tuesday afternoon.
Here's a look at Purdue's honors.
TREVION WILLIAMS: FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
Williams was one of the best players in the conference all season and despite his numbers dipping late In the season — during a five-game winning streak, no less — finished up averaging 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds In conference play.
Williams was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, second-team by the media.
JADEN IVEY: ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
The breakout star of Purdue's season during the back half of the Big Ten season, Ivey moved into the starting five when Sasha Stefanovic was lost to COVID-19 and never left. He finished the season averaging 10.3 points in Big Ten play.
During Purdue's five-game winning streak to conclude the regular season, Ivey averaged 15 points on 48-percent shooting.
ZACH EDEY: ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Edey took Purdue's uncertain backup-center position and not only filled it but turned it into a strength. He was one of the most Impactful players in the Big Ten, at least on a per-minute basis, regardless of class, finishing the season at 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in only 14.3 minutes per outing.
The 7-foot-4 center closed the season by dominating Wisconsin and Indiana, to the tune of 21 and 20 points, respectively, earning Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honors to end the season.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.