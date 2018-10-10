More: Purdue 2019 commitments

Purdue scored another highly regarded addition to its 2019 recruiting class tonight, as Texas running back King Doerue, week-and-a-half before a scheduled official visit.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was originally slated to visit Purdue for the Boston College game weekend but weather issues in Texas nixed those plans.

"It was every factor," Doerue said. "When I looked up the education, it was great. I was cool with the coaches. It fit me and I felt like they just weren't interested in me for football. They want to make me a better man in the future, too."

The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Amarillo also fielded offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Texas A&M and many others through the course of the recruiting process, but Purdue was among those that prioritized him this fall and wound up landing him. He listed Purdue, Notre Dame, A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech as his final list.

He joins Da'Joun Hewitt as running backs in Purdue's class, likely closing the book on a position where there's already been some movement. Demetrius Mauney committed this summer, too, but changed his mind months later in order to remain closer to his North Carolina home. That move set Purdue back into the running back market. Tonight's news likely closes the book on that renewed search.

Doerue will join a backfield next season that loses seniors D.J. Knox and Markell Jones.

"They told me I can come in and be a big factor," Doerue said. "I just have to come in and do what I have to do."