Running back Sampson James moving from IU to Purdue

Purdue has added a mid-camp transfer addition, this one being a familiar name.

Indiana running back Sampson James, a former blue-chip recruit from Avon who departed the Hoosier program last week, announced on Thursday he's committing to the Boilermakers. He should have two seasons of eligibility remaining, though such things are a moving target nowadays post-COVID.

James rushed for 371 yards in his two seasons at Indiana, with 118 of those coming in IU's overtime win at Purdue two seasons ago.

A former Rivals.com four-star recruit, James originally committed to Ohio State out of high school before switching to Indiana. He also looked to transfer out of IU following the 2019 season but eventually opted to return.

It was not immediately known whether there would be any path to immediate eligibility at Purdue for James, but he entered the transfer portal well after the the July 1 deadline to play right away.

Purdue's coaching staff spent the off-season looking for help at running back off the transfer wire, but wound up going without.

James is the second player to transfer from Indiana this cycle, joining defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis, who will play for the Boilermakers this season.

James becomes the ninth transfer added by Purdue this off-season, though the off-season is now over. He joins defensive backs Jamari Brown and Chris Jefferson, linebacker OC Brothers, defensive linemen Joe Anderson and Lewis, offensive lineman Tyler Witt, wide receiver Broc Thompson and kicker Mitchell Fineran, as well as junior college import Prince Boyd. Two others — defensive back C.J. McWilliams and D-end Marcus Cushnie — were lost to injury and decommitment, respectively.