Running backs coach Lamar Conard staying on staff at Purdue

The first holdover in terms of position coaches for Purdue will be running backs coach Lamar Conard. The program announced that new head coach Barry Odom has retained Conard for his fresh staff in West Lafayette, as Boiler Upload previously reported in The Depot for subscribers.

"When I first met Lamar, I was excited to hear about his passion for Purdue," said Odom via a statement. "It is evident that he is a great teacher, mentor and role model for our student-athletes. Lamar has a vast knowledge of the game and knows what it takes to be successful. He will continue to help develop the skills of our running backs, putting them in a position to play with confidence and have success."

The former Boilermaker turned coach has been with the program the last two years after coming over from Miami (Ohio) prior to the 2023 season, joining Ryan Walters' staff.

Since his return to his alma mater, Conard has overseen a successful backfield for the Boilermakers. In 2023, the tandem of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Mockobee led the Big Ten in rushing yards during conference games and the former parlayed a move from wide receiver to running back into a future in the NFL with the New York Giants.

Mockobee has led the Boilermakers in rushing in each of the last three seasons, two of which have come on Conard's watch. The redshirt junior has vaulted up the all-time rushing list in program history, ranking ninth in yards (2,462) and 10th in rushing touchdowns (19) during his career, which still has a year to go.

Barry Odom will now have at least one position coach from the previous staff on his new staff in West Lafayette, with the announcement of Conard staying on to coach the running backs for a third year with the Boilermakers.