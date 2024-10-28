Ryan Browne and Hudson Card battle opens door for two-QB approach

The questions regarding Purdue's quarterback situation weren't cleared up on Monday afternoon despite Ryan Walters fielding a barrage of questions about who his starting signal caller would be on Saturday against Northwestern.
Walters shared there has not been a decision made on either Hudson Card or Ryan Browne getting the start coming out of the bye week. That outcome could depend on how each have looked throughout practice this week as well as the conclusion the staff comes to based on what Northwestern's defense could present.
Regardless of that decision, a two-quarterback system is likely for the Boilermakers.
"No decisions on who's gonna start right now. They both will play. Both have been sort of splitting reps with the ones and the twos, and both have been doing a great job. They add different elements to the offense, and we can have success with both of them running through this style. So we'll kind of see how this next week plays out, and we're getting more in depth, into the game plan and go from there," Walters said.
Despite the ongoing competition between Purdue's top two signal callers, Walters hasn't gotten the sense that there is animosity between Card and Browne. The exact opposite, actually.
The pair split starting reps last week and will do the same throughout the lead up to Saturday, with both being animated and eager to watch their teammate succeed in practice.
"With those two guys, like there aren't any egos. They both root for each other whoever's in there. You know, there was a play at practice where, Hudson hit a long one, and you see Ryan Browne throw his hands up in the air behind the huddle. You know, a couple series later, Ryan escapes the pocket and hits like a 60 yard run for touchdown, and Hudson's back there, high-fiving and putting his hands up. So I think that's why it works," Walters said.
The respect Card and Browne have for each other has been evident and while competition is at its highest, the lack of egos has helped ease any potential tension with the starting gig still up for grabs.
"I think that they have a lot of respect for each other and don't have any egos, you know. So they wouldn't bat an eye if I said, 'Hey, so and so was a starter, and will take all the reps.' We wouldn't bat an eye if I said 'You got to split reps, or you got a special package where you're both being in there.' They want the team to win and trust us to to make the right decision, to give us the best chance to go do so," Walters said.
Walters shared that Card has taken notice of Browne's ability to galvanize the Boilermakers' both in the locker room and the gridiron since being inserted in the starting lineup against Illinois.
"Hudson has been able to sort of see Ryan's growth, and not only on the field, but just from his maturity, the way he studies and then actively participates in meetings. I think Hudson has also appreciated the way Ryan has captivated the locker room, and his energy and is infectious and definitely gets the guys going," Walters said.
While the relationship of Browne and Card is positive, there is still the question of how each will be utilized against Northwestern and moving forward, which has yet to be answered by Walters and company. Purdue could opt to go in a few different directions, with Card being the more efficient passer, while Browne has opened up things for the run game with his dual threat ability.
If Card resumes his role as QB1, will Browne be given specific packages to showcase said running ability?
If Browne remains with the first team, would Card get extended snaps or multiple drives?
Would Walters turn to a similar philosophy to last season's matchup with the Wildcats that saw Browne and Bennett Meredith split snaps before eventually riding the hot hand in the second half?
There are a multitude of questions and fewer answers until the Boilermakers take the field this weekend. Regardless of who Purdue's trots out to start the game, Walters doesn't believe Northwestern will change their defensive scheme much to counteract the decision.
"They kind of run what they run. You know, you look at the last two years for them as well, and they've played some quarterbacks that are athletic and do like the RPO game and the zone read game. They don't really change much," Walters said.
Card and Browne will have more opportunities to cement themselves atop the depth chart for certain heading into Saturday, but a true two-quarterback system is coming to West Lafayette, which version we see has yet to be determined.