Ryan Browne and Hudson Card battle opens door for two-QB approach

The questions regarding Purdue's quarterback situation weren't cleared up on Monday afternoon despite Ryan Walters fielding a barrage of questions about who his starting signal caller would be on Saturday against Northwestern.

Walters shared there has not been a decision made on either Hudson Card or Ryan Browne getting the start coming out of the bye week. That outcome could depend on how each have looked throughout practice this week as well as the conclusion the staff comes to based on what Northwestern's defense could present.

Regardless of that decision, a two-quarterback system is likely for the Boilermakers.

"No decisions on who's gonna start right now. They both will play. Both have been sort of splitting reps with the ones and the twos, and both have been doing a great job. They add different elements to the offense, and we can have success with both of them running through this style. So we'll kind of see how this next week plays out, and we're getting more in depth, into the game plan and go from there," Walters said.

Despite the ongoing competition between Purdue's top two signal callers, Walters hasn't gotten the sense that there is animosity between Card and Browne. The exact opposite, actually.

The pair split starting reps last week and will do the same throughout the lead up to Saturday, with both being animated and eager to watch their teammate succeed in practice.

"With those two guys, like there aren't any egos. They both root for each other whoever's in there. You know, there was a play at practice where, Hudson hit a long one, and you see Ryan Browne throw his hands up in the air behind the huddle. You know, a couple series later, Ryan escapes the pocket and hits like a 60 yard run for touchdown, and Hudson's back there, high-fiving and putting his hands up. So I think that's why it works," Walters said.

The respect Card and Browne have for each other has been evident and while competition is at its highest, the lack of egos has helped ease any potential tension with the starting gig still up for grabs.