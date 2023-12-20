Around a year ago today, Ryan Walters had just been named Purdue's head football coach and was scrambling to gather information on the current roster, manage the transfer portal and recruit additional players, all while building his staff in West Lafayette.

Fast forward to today, Walters and the Boilermakers are in a much better place when early National Signing Day rolled around.

"It is night and day comparatively from where we are right now to a little over a year ago," Walters said at his signing day press conference on Wednesday.

That additional time to identify needs within the roster and have a full year to recruit will pay dividends for the Boilermakers moving forward into the spring semester, which will also look different than it did

"I think chemistry will be better, competition will be better and spring ball, we will probably be able to have a spring game because we'll have the the numbers to do so," Walters said. "Definitely excited for the spring semester and getting those guys here, inundated within a culture."

Purdue inked its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, where 25 new players signed their National Letters of Intent to join the program heading into next season. The class ranked 33rd in the country and 7th in the Big Ten this cycle, with the national ranking being the best by a Purdue head coach in their first full class in the Rivals era.

Walters is confident in the group that he and the rest of the coaching staff built during their first full year on the recruiting trail, sharing that they have full belief in all 25 signees contributing to their quest for championships in West Lafayette.

"We wouldn't accept or take anybody in, put them in this program if we didn't feel really good about them. You don't just hand out scholarships for favors, you know what I mean? So everybody that we signed, we feel like are going to help us win a championship," Walters said of the group.

The Boilermakers also came out of signing day without breaking a sweat as they did not have any surprises to encounter, which made life easier for Walters and the staff on Wednesday.

"There was no surprises today, so that's awesome. When you go to signing day, and you're not like 'Oh snap, what's going on?' That's usually a good day. So nothing really wild or out of the ordinary," Walters said.