Ryan Walters reveals Ryan Browne as starter against Oregon

The anticipation regarding how Purdue would approach the quarterback position moving forward lasted all but 20 seconds into Ryan Walters' press conference on Monday afternoon. The Boilermaker head coach revealed that redshirt freshman Ryan Browne would earn the start on Friday night against Oregon.

"I think just the way he played, it would be unfair not to," Walters said.

The redshirt freshman shined in his first career start against Illinois, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 118 yards. He was the first Boilermakers signal caller to have 250+ passing yards and 100+ rushing yards in the same game since Brandon Kirsch in 2002. It was the type of play Purdue had seen in practice, but Browne simply didn't have an opportunity until Saturday.

Walters saw the rest of the offense rally around and feed off the energy of their new leader on Saturday. That moxie led to the Boilermakers putting up 49 points, 46 of which came after halftime, after they had scored 44 in the previous four games combined.

"I do think Ryan, he exudes confidence and is vocal, and I think he's a tough kid, like he likes to go play. I do think that guys fed off of that energy a little bit, especially there that mid to late third quarter, fourth quarter," Walters said. "I think they were excited about the way he played. Ultimately, if he played well, that means guys around him played well as well."

Browne stepped in for starting quarterback Hudson Card, who missed Saturday's game due to injury after starting each of the first five games for the Boilermakers this season. Walters also added he was unsure of wheither Card would be ready against the Ducks, but committed to Browne under center on Friday.

At least to start.

Walters and offensive analyst Jason Simmons left the door open for the Boilermakers to use both quarterbacks when the incumbent returns from injury. With Walters now calling the offense moving forward, as he also disclosed on Monday, he made sure both quarterbacks know what he wants to do offensively now that he's calling the plays.