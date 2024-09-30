Ryan Walters tabs analyst Jason Simmons to recharge Purdue offense
There were only so many changes Purdue could make at this point in the season. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was that change head coach Ryan Walters deemed necessary to right the ship.
After the news of Harrell's dismissal on Sunday night, the question of what now came pouring down as the Boilermakers were left without a leader for its offense.
"Obviously we can't wholesale change in the middle of a season. Guys know the vocabulary and there are a lot of things that we do conceptually that give us a chance," Walters said.
After deliberating and vetting multiple options for who was to become the Boilermakers' new play caller moving forward, Ryan Walters landed on who he believes gives the offense the best chance at succeeding.
"The guy that gives us the best chance to operate efficiently, and has poise and maturity and a good outlook on what we're trying to look like as a team on game days is Jason Simmons," Walters said.
If it's a name you haven't heard before, don't worry, you're not alone. The reaction to his elevation was perhaps that of confusion from the casual fan, but those in the building have respected the Purdue offensive analyst since his arrival this off-season.
"I think the thing I've been most impressed with Jason, just in the time he's been here, is his presence, his confidence. He's already got a calm confidence to him, and his ability to relate to and hold 18 to 22 year olds accountable. Our team respects him," Walters said.
The current offensive analyst is in his first season with the Boilermakers, coming to West Lafayette after one season as the running backs coach at Miami (OH). During his stint at his alma mater, Simmons helped guide a group that rushed for over 2,000 yards for the first time in two decades and had the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2005.
Prior to his brief stay in Oxford, Simmons made a name for himself as a Indiana high school football coach for 23 years. Most notably, he coached at powerhouse Ben Davis from 2019-2022 before making the jump to the college ranks. Simmons got his start as an offensive coordinator, which ultimately led to a head coaching at Noblesville.
The college experience is lacking. There's no way around it. Despite that, Ryan Walters points to some offensive coordinators around the country who have also gotten their starts doing the same in the high school ranks.
Not only that, but Simmons' pedigree leading an entire roster and the leadership knowledge that comes from that was another reason why Walters opted to go with the new offensive analyst.
"There's a lot of successful OCs in the college ranks right now that started as high school OCs. I think the fact that he has not only led a side of the ball, but led an entire team, was definitely attractive to me in terms of what our team needs right now," Walters said.
Simmons has also earned the trust of Walters, the rest of the Purdue coaching staff and the players, despite only being with the program for six months.
"I got a lot of confidence in him. I got a lot of trust in him, and I think he's gonna do a great," Walters said.
"I had conversations with some of the guys on offense and let them know what direction I was going in terms of the play calling, and all were excited that it was him."
After struggling mightily on offensive through four games, a change was needed in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers rank 15th in the conference in scoring offense, as well as total offense, with 21.8 points and 322 yards per game.
Now, it's up to Simmons to breathe life back into an uninspired offense and perhaps alter the direction of Purdue's season.
"I definitely think we need a kick start on that side of the ball and really just inject some energy into the program overall. It's been fun today just to do something different and to hear people's ideas. You know, there's been a lot of guys up to grab game plans and to study. The attitude and the mood of the locker room is, what I want it to be right now, and we're excited to get to practice tomorrow," Walters said.
Fellow offensive analyst Stanton Keane will oversee the quarterback room for the Boilermakers, as he was Harrell's right-hand man in West Lafayette, but Walters shared that he will be more involved with the group to make sure the communication remains the same.
"We have Stanton Keane as the quarterback analyst. I'll be more involved just to oversee, what's being taught, how we're practicing, so I can make sure that the communication is being spoken the same throughout the offense," Walters said.
"I don't want to get in the way, and I don't want to to speak on things that I don't know. But, I do feel like having eyes from a defensive perspective can sort of give insight or generate discussion," Walters said.
Walters also shot down the idea of bringing in another set of eyes to help give feedback to himself and the Boilermakers' offense, at least for now. Many big name coaches that were not in coaching this year reached out, but unless Walters sees the need, he won't be adding anyone else to the staff right now.
"Had a lot of people reach out that are sort of out of it right now, a lot of big name, big resume. I think it's hard to bring in somebody new in the middle of the season that doesn't know the roster, that doesn't know the vocab or the system," Walters said.
A full-time replacement for Harrell will come at the end of the regular season, it may even be Simmons, but for now Walters and company are focused on a Wisconsin team that the program hasn't beat in 20 years.
"I mean, I'll get there when we get there. You know, right now we're focused on trying to put the best plan, offense, defense, special teams together to go win a ball game against a team that this program hasn't beaten in a long time," Walters said.
Purdue takes on the Badgers on Saturday in what will be the play calling debut for Simmons and an opportunity for this team to turn the corner offensively.