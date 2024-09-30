There were only so many changes Purdue could make at this point in the season. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was that change head coach Ryan Walters deemed necessary to right the ship.

After the news of Harrell's dismissal on Sunday night, the question of what now came pouring down as the Boilermakers were left without a leader for its offense.

"Obviously we can't wholesale change in the middle of a season. Guys know the vocabulary and there are a lot of things that we do conceptually that give us a chance," Walters said.

After deliberating and vetting multiple options for who was to become the Boilermakers' new play caller moving forward, Ryan Walters landed on who he believes gives the offense the best chance at succeeding.

"The guy that gives us the best chance to operate efficiently, and has poise and maturity and a good outlook on what we're trying to look like as a team on game days is Jason Simmons," Walters said.

If it's a name you haven't heard before, don't worry, you're not alone. The reaction to his elevation was perhaps that of confusion from the casual fan, but those in the building have respected the Purdue offensive analyst since his arrival this off-season.

"I think the thing I've been most impressed with Jason, just in the time he's been here, is his presence, his confidence. He's already got a calm confidence to him, and his ability to relate to and hold 18 to 22 year olds accountable. Our team respects him," Walters said.

The current offensive analyst is in his first season with the Boilermakers, coming to West Lafayette after one season as the running backs coach at Miami (OH). During his stint at his alma mater, Simmons helped guide a group that rushed for over 2,000 yards for the first time in two decades and had the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2005.

Prior to his brief stay in Oxford, Simmons made a name for himself as a Indiana high school football coach for 23 years. Most notably, he coached at powerhouse Ben Davis from 2019-2022 before making the jump to the college ranks. Simmons got his start as an offensive coordinator, which ultimately led to a head coaching at Noblesville.

The college experience is lacking. There's no way around it. Despite that, Ryan Walters points to some offensive coordinators around the country who have also gotten their starts doing the same in the high school ranks.

Not only that, but Simmons' pedigree leading an entire roster and the leadership knowledge that comes from that was another reason why Walters opted to go with the new offensive analyst.