It's gonna be a busy day for Ryan Walters and Purdue football at the first day of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil in Indianapolis.



This will be the first year that includes the expanded list of west coast teams joining the conference: Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.



Despite the growing list of teams, Purdue's early season expectations have Purdue coming in at the bottom of the 18 team conference.



But Walters isn't carrying himself like a coach that expects his team to meet expectations. Walters spoke to local media ahead of his 12:30 press conference and spoke about being in a better place compared to this time last year when the former Illinois defensive coordinator hadn't head coached a game.



Now with a year of expereince behind him, a star safety heading into his second season, and an NFL caliber quarterback returning for his second season at Purdue, Walters appears poised and ready for a big season in West Lafayette.