S Cam Allen named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Purdue safety Cam Allen has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Monday.
The senior helped lead the Boilermakers to a 20-10 victory at No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday. Allen intercepted two passes, with one coming in the end zone in the second quarter to end a Gopher drive and the other occurring in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Purdue (3-2 overall; 1-1 Big Ten).
Allen also had five tackles and a PBU, helping limit an explosive Gopher offense to 10 points, 304 yards and 47 yards rushing, as Purdue earned its first win in Huntington Bank Stadium (1-6).
The Bluefield, Va., native leads the Big Ten with three interceptions in 2022, boasting 107 return yards and a TD. He has 10 interceptions in his career.
Allen is the first Boilermaker honored with a weekly award in 2022.
Purdue plays at Maryland (4-1; 1-1) on Saturday at noon ET.
