Purdue safety Cam Allen has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Monday.



The senior helped lead the Boilermakers to a 20-10 victory at No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday. Allen intercepted two passes, with one coming in the end zone in the second quarter to end a Gopher drive and the other occurring in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Purdue (3-2 overall; 1-1 Big Ten).

Allen also had five tackles and a PBU, helping limit an explosive Gopher offense to 10 points, 304 yards and 47 yards rushing, as Purdue earned its first win in Huntington Bank Stadium (1-6).



The Bluefield, Va., native leads the Big Ten with three interceptions in 2022, boasting 107 return yards and a TD. He has 10 interceptions in his career.



Allen is the first Boilermaker honored with a weekly award in 2022.



Purdue plays at Maryland (4-1; 1-1) on Saturday at noon ET.

