Purdue has lost its fifth commitment from the class of 2023 as Saadiq Clements announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Purdue and committed to Louisville.

Clements is rated as a three-star defensive tackle by Rivals and is the 8th best prospect from the state of Kentucky. The former Purdue recruit is 6'5", 280 pounds and played his high school football in Henderson, Kentucky.

The Boilermakers have lost another highly touted prospect as Clements held offers from Michigan, Florida State, Kentucky, Indiana and Memphis along with Louisville.

This was not a shocking revelation as Louisville native Micah Carter de-committed and flipped to the Cardinals yesterday afternoon.

Clements joins Carter, Terrell Washington Jr, Keyjuan Brown and Semaj Demps as the fifth recruit to back out of their commitment to Purdue since Jeff Brohm left.

Purdue has dropped from the 33rd ranked class in the country by Rivals to the 56th in the span of a week. The Boilermakers now have just 14 players a part of their incoming recruiting class.

Several others have been receiving offers from schools in recent days as well. Ethan Fields picked up scholarships from Tulane and Georgia Tech while TJ McWilliams was offered by Minnesota earlier today. The draining of the 2023 Purdue football recruiting class may not be over.