RB Sampson James has entered the portal

Running back Sampson James has entered the portal.

James transferred to Purdue last August and had to sit out after failing to earn a waiver to play in 2021. He was slated to be part of the backfield in 2022.

James missed several practices in the spring while tending to personal matters.

Purdue's running back room still has King Doerue, Dylan Downing and Central Michigan transfer Kobe Lewis, in addition to two freshmen. The staff also plans to use wideout Tyrone Tracy, a transfer from Iowa, at running back on occasion.



James is the 14th Boilermaker to jump into the portal in 2021-22.

Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore (Texas for track), QB Jack Plummer (Cal), LB Robert McWilliams (Arkansas State), DE Dontay Hunter (Ohio), OL Dave Monnot, S Elijah Ball, DT Jeff Marks, DT Anthony Watts (Marshall), LB Khali Saunders (Kent State), S Marvin Grant (Kansas), DT Bryce Austin (Western Michigan), CB Anthony Romphf (Western Michigan) and RB Ja'Quez Cross (Arkansas State) enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to James.