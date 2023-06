In January, the NCAA convened to modernize the coaching rules, eliminating voluntary coaching designations across sports and adding two more coaching spots for teams across men and women's basketball.



This allowed Painter to bring Stefanovic back to Purdue as a Coach, joining former player P.J. Thompson as the second player on his staff that used to play for Painter. Stefanovic initially left Purdue to pursue a playing career overseas, but announced on March 26th that his playing career would come to end.



Boiler Upload learned around that time of Painter's intentions to bring Stefanovic back to his coaching staff. Stefanovic finished his career with 226 made three-pointers, the 7th most in Purdue history.



The coaching limit changes will go into effect on July 1st.