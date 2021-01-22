 GoldandBlack - Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 16:44:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic will be sidelined at least 17 days and three games. (AP)

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic — one of the Boilermakers' most important players — has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now be sidelined at least three games and for the next 17 days at minimum.

Purdue announced Stefanovic's positive test prior to Friday night's meeting with No. 7 Michigan.

Stefanovic will have to pass the necessary testing before returning, but Big Ten protocols do state a 17-day absence.

The junior averages 11.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6 percent from three-point range.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}