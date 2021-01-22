GoldandBlack - Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic — one of the Boilermakers' most important players — has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now be sidelined at least three games and for the next 17 days at minimum.

Purdue announced Stefanovic's positive test prior to Friday night's meeting with No. 7 Michigan.

Stefanovic will have to pass the necessary testing before returning, but Big Ten protocols do state a 17-day absence.

The junior averages 11.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6 percent from three-point range.