GoldandBlack - Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19

Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic — one of the Boilermakers' most important players — has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now be sidelined at least three games and for the next 17 days at minimum.
Purdue announced Stefanovic's positive test prior to Friday night's meeting with No. 7 Michigan.
Stefanovic will have to pass the necessary testing before returning, but Big Ten protocols do state a 17-day absence.
The junior averages 11.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6 percent from three-point range.
