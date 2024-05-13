The annual TBT is just over two months away and the Men of Mackey is starting to see its team fill out. The first player who will be representing the Boilermakers this summer is former Purdue guard and current Director of Player Personnel, Sasha Stefanovic.

After a brief stint playing overseas with Kolossos HH and Mega BG in 2022-2023, Stefanovic returned to West Lafayette to join Matt Painter's coaching staff.

Stefanovic spent five seasons with the Boilermakers during his playing career, with a Big Ten Championship, a Sweet 16 and an Elite 8 on his resume. The sharpshooter averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 128 games, including 80 starts, and shot 38.8% from three-point range. As a senior, Stefanovic averaged 10.4 points and shot 38% from deep on Purdue's Sweet 16 run in 2022.

The 6-foot-5 wing could give the Men of Mackey some shooting on the wing as they look to take home a $1 million prize in the single-elimination tournament starting next month. It will be Stefanovic's first TBT since the Purdue alumni team was formed.

Men of Mackey will be kicking things off in Indianapolis from July 19-23 in the Butler Regional, playing in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler and Indiana will also have alumni squads in the regional, with matchups being announced at a later date.