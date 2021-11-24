Senior Day used to be a time to say "goodbye" to players. But, that won't necessarily be the case for the next few years.

Players on the team during the 2020 season that was impacted by COVID have been given the option by the NCAA of returning for extra season of eligibility for enduring the pandemic-impacted season.

"Well, to be quite honest, the senior class to me, with COVID, I sometimes don't know who's a senior and who's not," fessed Jeff Brohm this week.