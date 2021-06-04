 GoldandBlack - Saturday Simulcast: A deep dive into 2021 Purdue football
Saturday Simulcast: A deep dive into 2021 Purdue football

Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Alan Karpick interviews GoldandBlack.com football beat writer Tom Dienhart taking a deep dive into what is ahead for the 2021 Purdue football season.

Thanks to our sponsor, the Purdue Union Club Hotel for making this all possible.

Audio only.

