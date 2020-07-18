 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Travis Dorsch | Rod Woodson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-18 08:13:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best linebackers

Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Check out this week's edition as we draft four linebackers and admittedly take a little license with a couple guys. It is an interesting position group with Purdue over the years.

Purdue Boilermakers Football
Brock Spack (left) was worthy of consideration. Akin Ayodele did play some linebacker at Purdue. Did he make our list? (Tom Campbell)

Related: Drafting the top running backs | Drafting the top DBs | Drafting the top receivers | Drafting the top special teams players | Drafting the top linebackers

To listen: 

Click here!

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}