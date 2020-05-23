Saturday Simulcast: Most Unsung Purdue FB players ever
Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick share our list of the most unsung Purdue football players of all time. And the criteria for the list is players who were not honored as first- or second-team All-Big Ten players. And our apologies to some that should have made the list (offensive linemen like Gene Mruczkowski, Brandon Gorin, Mark Fischer and Jim Niedrach) and we added in Kory Sheets as a last minute save. ...but a fun list to be sure.
Want to listen to audio only? LINK
