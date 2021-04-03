 GoldandBlack - Saturday Simulcast: The transfer portal era, the NCAA Tournament and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-03 11:49:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Saturday Simulcast: The transfer portal era, the NCAA Tournament and more

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

In today's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — we discuss the looming transfer era and its effect on college sports, the Final Four and more.

Audio version

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}