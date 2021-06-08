A schedule can make or break a season. Ask any coach.

Purdue's 2021 slate is filled with challenges and opportunities. This series is a breakdown of what's ahead for the Boilermakers this fall.

• Toughest non-conference game: at Notre Dame, Sept. 18

• Toughest conference game: at Ohio State, Nov. 13



• Who they don't play

• Easiest game

• Toughest stretch

• Best chance to be upset

• Best chance to pull an upset

Next up: Who Purdue doesn't play.