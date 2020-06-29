 GoldandBlack - Scouting Report: Caleb Furst
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 14:25:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Report: Caleb Furst

Purdue commitment Caleb Furst
Caleb Furst may be one of Purdue's foundational players in the years to come. (GoldandBlack.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

As it aims to keep its lineage of outstanding big men going, Purdue hopes it found just the man for the job in Caleb Furst.

The 6-foot-10, 230-some-pound forward/center from Fort Wayne's Blackhawk Christian was Purdue's first commitment toward the 2021 class and could project to play a prominent role in the Boilermaker frontcourt from Day 1.

Purdue has built its tradition for high-caliber big men, though, will all kinds, from the raw power of Isaac Haas and Caleb Swanigan to the supreme athleticism and skill of JaJuan Johnson.

While Furst has a long way to go to put his name next to those, he will bring to Purdue yet another distinct variety of post player — a versatile and skilled big man capable of playing either frontcourt position.

Below is GoldandBlack.com's detailed breakdown of the Rivals.com four-star big man, part of a series of Scouting Report pieces we'll do throughout the summer. It's based off in-person evaluations from a slew of grassroots and high school events over the past year-plus.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}