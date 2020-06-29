GoldandBlack - Scouting Report: Caleb Furst

As it aims to keep its lineage of outstanding big men going, Purdue hopes it found just the man for the job in Caleb Furst.

The 6-foot-10, 230-some-pound forward/center from Fort Wayne's Blackhawk Christian was Purdue's first commitment toward the 2021 class and could project to play a prominent role in the Boilermaker frontcourt from Day 1.

Purdue has built its tradition for high-caliber big men, though, will all kinds, from the raw power of Isaac Haas and Caleb Swanigan to the supreme athleticism and skill of JaJuan Johnson.

While Furst has a long way to go to put his name next to those, he will bring to Purdue yet another distinct variety of post player — a versatile and skilled big man capable of playing either frontcourt position.

Below is GoldandBlack.com's detailed breakdown of the Rivals.com four-star big man, part of a series of Scouting Report pieces we'll do throughout the summer. It's based off in-person evaluations from a slew of grassroots and high school events over the past year-plus.