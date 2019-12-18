The search continues for a defensive coordinator. And it sounds like Jeff Brohm will take his time.

"We are in the process of looking at that right now," said Brohm at today's Signing Day press conference. "We will continue to be through with that. I don't want to rush into any quick decisions. I want to make sure we identify all the things we need to and research it and make sure we make a very educated decision."

Defensive coordinator Nick Holt and Purdue parted ways on December 9. He had been with Brohm all three seasons in West Lafayette. And Holt ran Brohm's defense at Western Kentucky for three seasons before coming to Purdue. Holt also coached linebackers.



Now what?

The Boilermaker defense struggled in 2019 under Holt, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (192.5 ypg), 13th in passing defense (243.8 ypg), 13th in total defense (436.3 ypg) and 12th in scoring defense (30.6 ppg).

What direction will Purdue turn to fill the void? Stay tuned.

"There's a big list of all those things that you can look at," said Brohm. "I'm not wanting to push for one thing or the other. I think it's whatever can make our defense the best it can be. I think you have to look at all the pluses and minues of each one and how they fit in with what we have."

This is a big hire for Brohm, who will be entering his fourth season in West Lafayette in 2020 looking to turn a corner coming off a disappointing 4-8 season that ended a two-year bowl run.



The new coordinator will have some good young talent to work with. The No. 1 line could have sophomore George Karlaftis and senior Derrick Barnes at end with seniors Lorenzo Neal and Anthony Watts at tackle. Neal recently announced he would return for his final season after not playing a snap in 2019 following offseason knee surgery.



The linebacking unit has a lot to prove, but senior Cornel Jones could be an anchor and JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell is one to watch. And the secondary has promising players in sophomore cornerback Cory Trice and sophomore safety Jalen Graham. And JC cornerback Geovonte Howard should help. A lot. Bottom line: A lot of players saw action for a unit that dealt with myriad injuries.



Knowing the importance of the upcoming season, Brohm probably would prefer to hire an experienced coordinator. Handing the reins to an up-and-comer may be too risky. But, Brohm seems open to all possibilities.

"But without question, just being very thorough in our research and exploring this so that we make the right decision," said Brohm. "But not in particular, no. Whoever we think is the best fit, to help our defense and help our team win."