Season Player Preview | Fletcher Loyer

(Photo by © Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images)

If you missed it, we previewed every Purdue player heading into the 2024-25 for our subscribers. Join today and check out the full preview and stay up to date on all the season's action.

Are we done doubting Fletcher Loyer yet?

All Loyer does is win.

He's done it as an undersized true freshman starter. He did it as an undersized true sophomore starter.

In two years, he's started all 74 games at Purdue. Purdue has won an incredible 63 of those games. His Purdue Boilermakers have won the Big Ten Conference by three games and then three games again in those two seasons.Loyer helped lead Purdue to a Final Four and National Championship Game. Something Purdue hadn't done in about 44 years.

It took Loyer just two collegiate seasons.

Loyer averaged 11 points a game his freshman year and dropped to 10.3 his sophomore year, but Loyer's efficiency skyrocketed as a shooter. Loyer's three point percentage went up from 32.6% his freshman year to 44.4% in his second year.

Loyer led the Big Ten in three-point shooting in Big Ten play at 48.5%.

But still, the discouse around Loyer is always about what he isn't. He's not big enough. He's not athletic enough. He's too skinny. Blah blah blah.

Loyer is a winner and he does stuff that wins games. There is no one inside of Purdue's team and coaching staff that doubts him.

That said, he did look a little bigger this off season. People need to stop obsessing over Loyer's frame, but it's still encouraging that he could add some weight to get through the grind of the Big Ten. (We said the same thing last year, and hey, maybe we were right with how the season went.)

The good news for Loyer, the addition of CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris, matched with two big wings in Camden Heide and Myles Colvin another year into the program, should mean that teams will have an even harder time focusing their defense on Fletcher Loyer.

If you don't remember what happens when teams stick bad defenders on Loyer, go back and watch both Purdue-Tennessee games where Loyer roasted Dalton Knecht in Hawaii and again in the Elite Eight when they were matched up on each other.

Purdue won both those games.

Don't be shocked if Loyer is Purdue's leading scorer. Casey Bartley

Does Loyer need to be better on the defensive end? Maybe.

It won't hurt, but Purdue also has more capable defenders on the wing than perhaps either of the last two seasons.

Colvin and Heide will handle the big wings and Cox and Harris both offer even more defensive guards to throw at teams. Braden Smith is small, but mostly a decent defender who has grown more and more comfortable being aggressive as a small, super quick guard with great hands.

Not everyone is going to be a great defender, even on a successful team, and if Loyer is the only bad defender on the wing for Purdue, it's going to feel just fine with him out there again.He still has decent anticipation and plays hard off ball.

Loyer's role will be a fascinating one as Purdue tries to figure out how to split up all those shots that Zach Edey ate last year.

Don't be shocked if Loyer is Purdue's leading scorer.