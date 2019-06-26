Purdue added a talented foursome of wideouts in the Class of 2019. And it has another top prospect coming in 2020 after Collin Sullivan committed last week.

The three-star prospect from Round Rock (High), Texas, is a physical receiver with speed. He hails from the same high school as incoming Purdue freshman tight end Garrett Miller.

The 6-1, 195-pound Sullivan is the first receiver commitment in the Class of 2020 and the eighth overall. Purdue probably will add more talent at receiver in this class, with some top targets still on the board. GoldandBlack.com spoke to Sullivan's prep coach Jeff Cheatham to get the low-down.

GoldandBlack.com: What are Collin's strengths?

Cheatham: He has been starting for us since he was a freshman. That doesn’t happen in Texas. There are very few kids who can say that. That year, we went to quarterfinals (in the state playoffs). He has every single intangible that you would want as a player. He has poise, speed, fantastic balance, hands. He is a competitor. He might be one of the most flat-line skill kids that I have ever been around as far as the things that you want.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to work on?

Cheatham: Honestly, I don’t know if there is one particularly thing he will need to improve on other than the fact he needs to mature and get bigger. But he already is a big, physical kid. He loves the weight room, he loves working. He will work his way into being a physical presence at the college level.

GoldandBlack.com: What is his 40 time?

Cheatham: He is a legit low 4.5 kid.

GoldandBlack.com: Why do you think he picked Purdue?

Cheatham: Collin’s mom and dad are both lawyers. Academics are very, very important to them. And Purdue being not only a good university to go play football but it’s also a great place to get an education. He had Northwestern and some really good academic schools to choose from. And with Garrett (Miller) being there helped, and Coach Brohm did a good job recruiting him.

GoldandBlack.com: Are he and Garrett buddies?

Cheatham: Yes, very good friends. Scheme-wise in high school, it was nice to have Garrett to draw pressure away from Collin. They balanced each other out because they were both good players.

GoldandBlack.com: If he didn't pick Purdue, where do you think he would have gone?

Cheatham: I think he had it down to Northwestern, Arkansas and Oregon. Those were the ones he had talked to me about. Those were the three or four schools he was looking at.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of offense do you run?

Cheatham: Last year, we had a quarterback who ended up going to Central Florida as an athlete. We tried to throw the ball some but the kid was an unbelievable football player. We will probably throw it 60-40 this year. We will probably be a little bit more pass than run. I didn’t think I’d ever, ever say that. Our quarterback is a big, strong kid who can throw the ball around. And we have some very, very talented athletes at receiver.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he'll graduate early and come from spring ball?

Cheatham: We haven’t even talked about that.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he has a chance to start as a freshman?

Cheatham: That’s not my call. He is a fantastic high school football player. I don’t know where they are as far as depth. He is one of the top receivers in Texas. That says a lot.