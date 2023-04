While Shamir Fredericks was on his unofficial visit to Purdue on Saturday, the three-star safety kept a close eye on the position group he could potentially join.

"I was watching the whole practice, but I was watching my position for the most part," Fredericks said.

Fredericks was on hand to check out the campus and watch the Boilermakers' spring scrimmage. He intently watched the back end of the Purdue secondary. That focus comes as the Boilermakers rise on Fredericks' list as a possible destination.